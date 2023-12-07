‘Do-Not-Track’ privacy setting gets legal backing in Germany
daniel Vivaldi Team
Legislators are finally paying attention to concerns about how our digital data is tracked, collected, and stored. Find out what this game-changing ruling means and how it could affect us.
DoctorG Ambassador
Whoa, such is a rare case where german judge tends to be informed and shows much competence in IT and Internet.
This is a good precedent to set.
QuantumQuill
Wow, that's actually some good news. It's the first time when I read so much about DNT and I'm glad it exists. It's refreshing to see a court recognize the significance of user privacy and set a precedent that could potentially reshape digital data handling globally.
As an environmental scientist, I'm acutely aware of the delicate balance between technology and privacy. The advancements in digital technology are astounding, yet the price often comes in the form of our personal data being used in ways we might not be comfortable with. This ruling seems like a step in the right direction.
I'm particularly impressed with Vivaldi's stance on this. I's good that I have something to protect myself from the eyes of the Big Brother.
Cheers!
I’ll keep the do not track setting disabled for the time being. Would be fantastic, if this was respected worldwide going forward, but I’m not all that optimistic.
Good news, I hope that it will be implemente also in the rest of the EU