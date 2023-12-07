Wow, that's actually some good news. It's the first time when I read so much about DNT and I'm glad it exists. It's refreshing to see a court recognize the significance of user privacy and set a precedent that could potentially reshape digital data handling globally.

As an environmental scientist, I'm acutely aware of the delicate balance between technology and privacy. The advancements in digital technology are astounding, yet the price often comes in the form of our personal data being used in ways we might not be comfortable with. This ruling seems like a step in the right direction.

I'm particularly impressed with Vivaldi's stance on this. I's good that I have something to protect myself from the eyes of the Big Brother.

Cheers!