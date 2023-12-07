messages app (text, not Mail)
How do I submit a question to this forum without it being flagged as spam by kismet.com? My question is legitimate. I HATE this fake AI bs.
mib3berlin
@mculver
Hi, Vivaldi have a Feed client if you meant this.
You can add messenger, chat's as web panel.
Adding a lot of text is limited for new forum user, the same for images and links, if you have more posts and reputation it disappear.
We had a lot of spam posts with block of text and illegal links in the past and we still have some every day/week.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Cross posting in the forum will not help to get more reputation points. I guess a moderator fix this at moment.
@mib3berlin Cross posting was my mistake. I am talking about a separate app. Not a panel. Nothing to do with mail, feeds, or any other panel. It is a SMS messages appI launched somehow from Vivaldi.
mib3berlin
@mculver
I am not aware of a SMS or similar client/app nativ in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib