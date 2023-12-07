@mculver

Hi, Vivaldi have a Feed client if you meant this.

You can add messenger, chat's as web panel.

Adding a lot of text is limited for new forum user, the same for images and links, if you have more posts and reputation it disappear.

We had a lot of spam posts with block of text and illegal links in the past and we still have some every day/week.

Cheers, mib

EDIT: Cross posting in the forum will not help to get more reputation points. I guess a moderator fix this at moment.