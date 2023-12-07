Recently had to move to iOS because my Android broke, and after using Vivaldi again on here, it’s clearly missing tab folders. I usually have like 10-30+ tabs open at once, and the lack of folders is leaving it cluttered and messy. It’s specifically the iOS version too, the Android version of Vivaldi has folders.

Dunno if when it’ll come back, but like, Vivaldi for iOS is basically unusable for me without folders to organise my many (many) tabs.

Good app, just wondering where the folders went