Classical Music with a Synthwave Twist
As someone who loves music without lyrics, I have an appreciation for both Classical music and Synthwave (or Outrun or whatever-wave they are calling it these days). This mix match of differing musical tastes led me to listening to a few Synthwave remixes of Classical songs.
This combo is likely to offend Classical purists, but I have come to enjoy many of these songs, and figured it was worth posting to see if anyone else had any other songs to share. Think I have some more, but I need to dig through my liked song list to find them.
Some of my favorites:
Fragments of Bach Album - Compilerbau (Fragments of Bach I is my favorite of the album) [Non-YouTube link]
Sarabande - HÄNDEL - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER
Four Seasons - Vivaldi - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER (of course in order of my preferences: Winter, Spring, Autumn, and Summer)
Greensleeves - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER
Moonlight Sonata - Beethoven - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER
And some bonus synth Christmas songs:
Walking in the Air - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER Version and Waveshaper Version
GAUDETE 16th Century Carol - LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER
Gremlins Theme (Remix) - DANCE WITH THE DEAD (technically a Christmas movie)
Lots of LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER in there . Now lets see if this thread attracts any spam in the future...
@nomadic
Why spam?
The pieces you're presenting are wonderful.
'Sarabande' is one of my favourite bands.
Vivaldi, 'Winter' one of my favourite classical pieces, as it is for so many people.
An incredibly groovy piece.
Very good for an introduction to classical music.
Then comes the next Italian, 'Tomaso Albinonie'.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomaso_Albinoni
Different but also very beautiful.
Beethoven, as well, as the pop star of his time, 'Falco' was right.
"Roll over Beethoven", ELO
Do you know the "Turkish March", great
Mozart - Rondo Alla Turca (Turkish March)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeEmGvm7kDk
Just taken straight away, there are certainly better versions, I still have it in my ear differently.
Then comes 'Für Elise', also very beautiful and very familiar.
Bach, a full-length theme.
Some say Bach is maths, some say Bach is too depressive, too melancholy.
But, as is so often the case, it depends on the interpretation.
I find it a pleasure to compare different 'Toccata' pieces with different musicians.
Bach - Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y3AiGw8mkq0
(programmed by @nomadic)
@nomadic
Here I am listening to
Belardiak - El Umbral de la Pampa (2023) (Full Demo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=634xp4cHMg4
from the thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/263/what-are-you-listening-to-right-now/14245?page=713
rough and down, great
In this context I would like to recommend our music room on the open source messenger [Matrix]
#music:tchncs.de
Small but nice.
It would be very nice if you could post the YouTube links separately so that they can be added to 'FreeTube' for Linux or 'NewPipe' for Android without ending up on the YouTube page.
@ingolftopf said in Classical Music with a Synthwave Twist:
Why spam?
The non-Vivaldi related topics tend to attract spam accounts. Guess it is easier to fake interactions about things that can be shared between many forums than gain enough knowledge about Vivaldi to fake it convincingly. Look at
@Breezy4's account for a good example of this.
Mozart - Rondo Alla Turca (Turkish March) [ ... ] Für Elise [ ... ] Bach - Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
All good songs, but was hoping to find some more synthwave covers or remixes of classical songs with this thread. It is more of a niche genre, so finding examples can be somewhat difficult.
Belardiak - El Umbral de la Pampa (2023) (Full Demo)
Also nice, but didn't care so much for the vocals in part 6.
It would be very nice if you could post the YouTube links separately so that they can be added to 'FreeTube' for Linux or 'NewPipe' for Android without ending up on the YouTube page.
Do you mean straight link addresses rather than links with text? Or were you referring to the first link that goes to a playlist on YouTube?
I don't bother with alternate players, so I don't know what steps are necessary. Would think the apps would be able to register themselves for regular YouTube links, but guess playlists could mess it up.
I didn't want to include all the individual links for the Fragments of Bach album songs, but I could include the link to a BandCamp version. https://compilerbau.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-of-bach
stardepp Translator
https://somafm.com/xmasinfrisko/
Here are four Christmas radio stations.
The special thing is that these stations broadcast around the clock, without adverts, without moderation, without news and without traffic reports.
and there are 44 other radio stations for different music genres:
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@nomadic said in Classical Music with a Synthwave Twist:
The non-Vivaldi related topics tend to attract spam accounts.
Yes, unfortunately this does happen occasionally, but it is very limited.
Because our very good moderators catch them quickly and have built in preventive, forward-looking security measures that often work very well before it can cause major damage.
And the many attentive forum users who use the "report function" help to keep our beautiful forum "clean".
A big thank you to everyone who contributes to this.
All good songs, but was hoping to find some more synthwave covers or remixes of classical songs with this thread.
I will endeavour to find some more links.
Do you mean straight link addresses rather than links with text?
Exactly,
with a visible YouTube link for copying.
With 'FreeTube' for Linux and 'NewPipe' for Android, you don't need to register on YouTube and can still create your own playlists.
But you can't write comments if this is important to you.
Perhaps it would be nicer to comment on the tracks here in the forum in this thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/263/what-are-you-listening-to-right-now/14267
@nomadic
Maybe this could be something.
A spinnet and flutes.Without vocals.
- Oh, but something.
DIM - Compendium I (2017) (Dungeon Synth)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duJBjG0UafM
(That's what I mean by the visible link.)
- Oh, but something.
This post is deleted!
-
@nomadic
The classic: Beethoven's 9.
Perhaps too rocky and with vocals.
Roll over Beethoven, Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c84FY_y8PYs
-
QuantumQuill
I love the idea of combining classical music with Synthwave is genuinely fascinating. As a classical music enthusiast who also dabbles in piano, I find this fusion to be a refreshing take on traditional tunes.
Your list is impressive! Fragments of Bach sounds cool. It meshes well with Synthwave's vibes. It's strange I've never heard this one before.
Personally, I think Debussy's "Clair de Lune" can be beautifully complemented by ambient synthwave sounds. (I love this version).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nomadic Thanks, interesting.
Whoa, the analog synthi, looking at feels like the late 60ies and 70ies.
-
@ingolftopf said in Classical Music with a Synthwave Twist:
It would be very nice if you could post the YouTube links separately so that they can be added to 'FreeTube' for Linux or 'NewPipe' for Android without ending up on the YouTube page.
It was nice in the days of normal Opera - you could add a 'copy link and redirect to designated application' item to the menu.