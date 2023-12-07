@ingolftopf said in Classical Music with a Synthwave Twist:

Why spam?

The non-Vivaldi related topics tend to attract spam accounts. Guess it is easier to fake interactions about things that can be shared between many forums than gain enough knowledge about Vivaldi to fake it convincingly. Look at @Breezy4 's account for a good example of this.

Mozart - Rondo Alla Turca (Turkish March) [ ... ] Für Elise [ ... ] Bach - Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

All good songs, but was hoping to find some more synthwave covers or remixes of classical songs with this thread. It is more of a niche genre, so finding examples can be somewhat difficult.

Belardiak - El Umbral de la Pampa (2023) (Full Demo)

Also nice, but didn't care so much for the vocals in part 6.

It would be very nice if you could post the YouTube links separately so that they can be added to 'FreeTube' for Linux or 'NewPipe' for Android without ending up on the YouTube page.

Do you mean straight link addresses rather than links with text? Or were you referring to the first link that goes to a playlist on YouTube?

I don't bother with alternate players, so I don't know what steps are necessary. Would think the apps would be able to register themselves for regular YouTube links, but guess playlists could mess it up.

I didn't want to include all the individual links for the Fragments of Bach album songs, but I could include the link to a BandCamp version. https://compilerbau.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-of-bach