Is a "Group Similar Tabs" feature going to ever be introduced to Vivaldi?
GhostBoy21
I just saw this feature in Microsoft Edge (Finally went back to it just to see if it changed out of curiosity) and I must say, it is VERY neat! I think it may be using AI to figure out which tabs to group together but 90% of the time, it is putting tabs together in a smart way IMO! I'd love to see something like this come to Vivaldi! This may be the ONLY feature on Edge that I actually like besides maybe being able to alt-tab back and forth to previous tabs.
mib3berlin
@GhostBoy21
Hi, the Workspace (Groups) feature has a new feature in the last snapshot (Beta) build Vivaldi 6.5 called Workspace Rules.
It does not use AI but Brain, you need to add rules which page open in wich workspace.
This is not the same but make work easier, it will take a while until AI comes to Vivaldi if ever.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@GhostBoy21 Stack by host(s) is currently as good as it gets.
barbudo2005
Done automatically. Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2