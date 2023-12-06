Solved Two-factor authentication required, but I disabled it months ago
-
Hi everyone!
I tried to log-in on the page https://vivaldi.net/, but I am required to enter the verification code generated by my authenticator app or a backup code.
I actually enabled the two-factor authentication some months ago, but then I disable it.
I am sure I could log-in directly from https://vivaldi.net/.
It seems I can log-in on the page https://forum.vivaldi.net/ (as I am writing this new forum topic). No problems with https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ as well.
Thank you for your help!
-
@isak The issue seems to be fixed now. I tried to log-in from https://vivaldi.net and it works now.
I was about to write a bug report, but it is no longer necessary (at least for me).
Thank you!
-
@alessiobrancolini 2FA is never enabled if you had not done it in the past.
I tested and logged out of Vivaldi Webmail and forum and vivaldi.net, and did a re-login.
I do not get a 2FA request at vivaldi.net.
-
@DoctorG It seems there something wrong with my account.
I tried now with a completely new profile and the problem is still there.
If I try to log-in from vivaldi.net I am required a code.
If I try from forum.vivaldi.net, just username and password are enough (as it should be).
-
@alessiobrancolini Can you login at https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/samlsso without 2FA?
-
@DoctorG No, I can't.
I get here:
-
I forgot to write that I could start the synchronization in the new profile without 2FA issues...
-
@alessiobrancolini I fear you should for Affected Product "vivaldi,net website & services" report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker . Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
thomascoven
I am in the same situation.
I activated 2fa but deactivated it a day or two later, a few months ago.
Now get the same error, with no way to log into Vivaldi Social.
This was not an issue earlier this week.
-
isak Vivaldi Team
Can you please try logging in again to the services you were having issues with?
-
Something similar here:
I also activated 2fa, but now I can't log in anymore (only vivaldi.net)
After entering UserName and Password the 2fa comes in and identifies me with the camera.
I get identified but then there's another Window: Log in using Security Key/Biometrics.
But I don't have another Key.
With all other 2fa Log in's on this machine, there's no problem - after identification with the camera I'm in.!
log_in.png
-
isak Vivaldi Team
@jagdishF did you try logging in after my comment above?
-
For me login with 2FA on a TOTP app (Android) generating numbers works.
-
-
@alessiobrancolini Congrats that you can login again
-