Hi everyone!

I tried to log-in on the page https://vivaldi.net/, but I am required to enter the verification code generated by my authenticator app or a backup code.

I actually enabled the two-factor authentication some months ago, but then I disable it.

I am sure I could log-in directly from https://vivaldi.net/.

It seems I can log-in on the page https://forum.vivaldi.net/ (as I am writing this new forum topic). No problems with https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ as well.

Thank you for your help!