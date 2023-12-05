Freeze Ups - caused by experimental flags set?
FREEZE-UPS
Crashes and some minor anomalies disappeared with this Snapshot - thank you guys!
However, I still have freeze-ups (but at least no longer random) repeatedly, but only on certain sites. I click the tab and it immobilizes the entire Vivaldi for about 45 seconds, with the mouse cursor changing to a double arrow (identical to the one seen when mousing over the border/edge of a window). After about 45 seconds that site, and everything else, functions OK ... until I encounter the next "difficult to swallow" tab.
This problem also occurs in a newly created virgin profile without any extensions, and happens with the same "difficult" sites.
Any ideas? Thanks.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.24 (Official Build) (64-bit) - Standalone
Revision ef85a922c07bde9205788b9018df9cf05946f09f
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2715)
@jsosmd Can't really have "ideas" without you telling who these "difficult sites" are, and how you recreate the problem in detail.
@pathduck: of course, you're correct; so, here are the usual offenders:
https://www.neowin.net
https://www.techrepublic.com
any YouTube tab
They are pinned in one of my Workplaces, like so many others; I just click on them and then I have to wait for about 45 seconds until the site and everything else unfreezes again. Fortunately, the vast majority of my other tabs open normally, so that most of my sessions go smoothly. In a virgin profile the same thing happens with those 3 sites although they are not pinned.
Grateful for your attention ... you guys have your hands full with all these issues ...
@jsosmd Those sites load just fine, even pinned in an unloaded workspace, loads just up in seconds here when testing (quickly) in a clean profile of Snapshot. Even toggling the default "Always load pinned tabs" to off.
So I've no idea what's wrong on your system. Might be network lags, system slowness or IO lags, who knows.
To make a good bug report you need to figure out a way for this to always happen, and then write up a step-by-step guide for others to reproduce. But could of course be limited to your system, something interfering that you'll need to figure out first.
You say it happens in a "virgin profile" - if so what are the exact steps to make it happen, from the start of using the profile?
you guys have your hands full with all these issues ...
I don't
@pathduck: Before following up your advice, I have a question: in searching for anything that would cause these weird freeze-ups, I happened to notice that in the experiments/flags there are 5 items enabled (not done by me!); I once read that, by default, none of those should be enabled unless you are experimenting with something for a purpose, and you know what you are doing. I do not do experiments, so why are some of these enabled? Are those enabled items Vivaldi-approved? and when I press "Reset All" it still comes back with 5 items enabled - even in a brand new installation! Thanks.
@jsosmd That's right - No flags should be set by default, and flags will cause all kinds of strange issues.
Flags do not se themselves, so something must have set them. And flags are global to all profiles under the same install, so testing in a clean profile if flags are set makes no sense.
So please answer these questions:
- What flags are set, what are the names of these flags?
- Is this a company/work controlled PC?
- Any antivirus/security software installed?
- Check
chrome://policy- any policies applied?
- Check
chrome://settings/performance- any setting for Memory Saver/Performance applied?
- Open regedit, find the following keys and see if they have any subkeys named "Vivaldi":
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies
- Install the latest Snapshot as a Standalone (anywhere), launch it and see if any flags/policies are applied after install/relaunch.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Since this is probably not related to using Snapshots at all, and to avoid messing up the Snapshot release topic I have forked these posts out.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Freeze Ups - caused by experimental flags set?:
No flags should be set by default
But if you look at vivaldi://flags some are Enabled without any user interaction; may be user meant this..
-
@DoctorG said in Freeze Ups - caused by experimental flags set?:
But if you look at vivaldi://flags some are Enabled without any user interaction; may be user meant this..
That's right, might be that. Flags that are changed from default will clearly be listed on the top of the flags page with a changed colour.
Another reason why users should not go there without understanding it...