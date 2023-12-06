Hey,

I wanted to add my university E-Mail account to Vivaldi and after trying for a while I always ended up with the same Error message.

"Unexpected section terminator at position 109"

I followed the instruction as issued by the technical service of my university and so far I had no problem with using it on other clients like for example Thunderbird.

I also saw that other people had similar problems with the IMAP server on Vivaldi. Is there any fix for this? I would love to fully switch to Vivaldi.

Best,

Seb