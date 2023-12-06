Unable to add E-Mail account (IMAP Error: Unexpected section terminator)
Hey,
I wanted to add my university E-Mail account to Vivaldi and after trying for a while I always ended up with the same Error message.
"Unexpected section terminator at position 109"
I followed the instruction as issued by the technical service of my university and so far I had no problem with using it on other clients like for example Thunderbird.
I also saw that other people had similar problems with the IMAP server on Vivaldi. Is there any fix for this? I would love to fully switch to Vivaldi.
Best,
Seb
@platzhaltertext Not easy to understand without more details.
- Has the university a document for manual configuration of the mail software?
- Which account parameters you see in thunderbird?
- More infos from here might help tester which lands here and for a report bug:
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/