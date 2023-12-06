I've had significant performance issues in Vivaldi from the moment I upgraded from 6.2. It starts up fine, but after a few hours to a day or two of use, tabs take a few seconds to open/close/switch, panning Google Maps is a slideshow, and in general the browser UI becomes very slow to respond (e.g., even when mousing-over UI elements like the menu bar, it takes a couple seconds for it to register.)

I was curious if my five-year-long browser history (437MB) contributed to this, since the performance problems seem worse after opening my browser history (for some reason the entire history only loads once the history panel is opened - before that it only loads a day or two of history). So I went into \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default and renamed my History file, along with my Favicons (146MB) and Last Visited (16MB) files. This causes Vivaldi to create new empty versions of these files.

My Vivaldi has seen heavy usage the last few days and there has yet to be the sort of performance issues that plagued me before. Nothing else about my system, browser, or usage has changed since then, so I feel confident in identifying the browser history (or maybe the Favicons or Last Visited files) as being responsible.

Some people might advise that the solution seems simple: delete (or at least cull) my browser history. Needless to say, this is unacceptable - the history is part of the browser, there is specifically a setting for it to last forever, and this wasn't an issue prior to updating browser versions a few weeks ago.

I am curious: does anybody else have comparably large History files and is NOT experiencing crippling performance issues? (If so, do you have the entire history loaded? Check the history panel and scroll down to the bottom and make sure it's loading the whole history and not just the last few days).

Can anything think of additional troubleshooting I can do to narrow down the cause of (or perhaps find a solution to) the performance issues?

I hope this information gets to the developers. I'm not sure a bug report would help - the performance issues are too insidious, and a large browser history may be hard to create for testing purposes - but I guess I'd be willing to make one.