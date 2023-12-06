Large history file a culprit in performance issues since updating from 6.2
I've had significant performance issues in Vivaldi from the moment I upgraded from 6.2. It starts up fine, but after a few hours to a day or two of use, tabs take a few seconds to open/close/switch, panning Google Maps is a slideshow, and in general the browser UI becomes very slow to respond (e.g., even when mousing-over UI elements like the menu bar, it takes a couple seconds for it to register.)
I was curious if my five-year-long browser history (437MB) contributed to this, since the performance problems seem worse after opening my browser history (for some reason the entire history only loads once the history panel is opened - before that it only loads a day or two of history). So I went into \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default and renamed my History file, along with my Favicons (146MB) and Last Visited (16MB) files. This causes Vivaldi to create new empty versions of these files.
My Vivaldi has seen heavy usage the last few days and there has yet to be the sort of performance issues that plagued me before. Nothing else about my system, browser, or usage has changed since then, so I feel confident in identifying the browser history (or maybe the Favicons or Last Visited files) as being responsible.
Some people might advise that the solution seems simple: delete (or at least cull) my browser history. Needless to say, this is unacceptable - the history is part of the browser, there is specifically a setting for it to last forever, and this wasn't an issue prior to updating browser versions a few weeks ago.
I am curious: does anybody else have comparably large History files and is NOT experiencing crippling performance issues? (If so, do you have the entire history loaded? Check the history panel and scroll down to the bottom and make sure it's loading the whole history and not just the last few days).
Can anything think of additional troubleshooting I can do to narrow down the cause of (or perhaps find a solution to) the performance issues?
I hope this information gets to the developers. I'm not sure a bug report would help - the performance issues are too insidious, and a large browser history may be hard to create for testing purposes - but I guess I'd be willing to make one.
I have a larger history than you (875MB), and, until recently I was seeing performance issues because of it.
For some reason (maybe another bug), Vivaldi no longer loads my entire history (only the last day), and I no longer have issues.
If I take my current history file, and copy it to an older version of Vivaldi (currently tested on vivaldi-snapshot-6.0.2979.9-x64), my entire history will be loaded with poor performance.
I reported a bug: VB-92450 (Very long startup time with large history file) in October 2022. So, the performance issue is quite a bit older than version 6.2
@Aelius @ugly
Hi, I cant test this but there were some changes and fixes lately.
Split favicons/history in two files, for example (Vivaldi 6.5).
VB-92450 is a duplicate of VB-83029
Searching in history page is too slow compared to chrome
I will update the report and ask if it is still valid with the latest changes.
Disabling the diagram view can help to get better performance, I am not sue if this fix is in Vivaldi 6.4.
Cheers, mib
That kind of echoes what I was saying: that the performance issues occur only after the history is loaded. But, of course, you need to load the history in order to see the history (and what's the point of history if you never look at it?), and then the performance issues start.
That part is interesting, though. I had no performance issues in 6.2 or earlier. The issue only started after I updated from 6.2 to 6.4.
I'm confused: history and favicons are already two files, even in 6.4, and I think earlier too.
To be clear, my issue is primarily that the entire browser grinds to a halt during normal non-history usage. I can begrudgingly tolerate performance issues in history, but not 24/7 slowness outside of history.
Disabling the diagram view can help to get better performance, I am not sue if this fix is in Vivaldi 6.4.
I don't use history in that view. I only use the panel.
I am sorry, I must have mixed it up with another change.
Ah OK, these reports are mention slow/lag of the browser if you use/search the history.
This seems different to your issues.
I don't want to mislead anybody looking into this problem. The startup issue hasn't happened in a while for me, and it could be related to other issues.
What I remember was that I would start up the browser and there would be upwards to a minute long delay before any Speed dials would show up. When I sent that bug report, I was on: 5.6.2824.8. This didn't involve actually looking at history. I cannot remember if actually looking at my history resulted in a second long delay (I also had the massive bookmark file, which might have been part of the issue).
When I tested just now on 6.0.2979.9 with my large history file, the startup time seemed reasonable. But interacting with the history page takes a couple of minutes (and I do have the graph visible).
I know there was a separate issue recently, with autocomplete in the addressbar with a long history. I think that was recently fixed.
And, for me at least, all of this is sort of confounded by another bug in recent versions which causes no history to be shown older than one day.
As an aside, there really is no point in me keeping such a large history. Even with only keeping one day's worth, I find I don't use it much.