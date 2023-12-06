@Omix1 Is it a dead key?

On my UK Enhanced keyboard, that key is used for typing accented characters:

Dead key ` followed by aeiou = àèìòù

Shift key followed by aeiou space = áéíóú ¬

AltgGr key = ¦

Tilde is also a dead key above # on the right of the keyboard:

~ followed by aeon space = ãẽõñ~

Since the ~ cannot be typed directly, it cannot be assigned to any command.

It is a known issue. I am not sure if there is any solution, other than assigning a different shortcut (F11 is the default).

@DoctorG said in Tilde hotkey: