Unsolved Map "Ctrl+~" to Fullscreen keybind
being a mainly keyboard user, i tend to use Weird keyboard shortcut
one of them is "CTRL+~" {tilde} for Fullscreen toggle
but i just can't it why its not accepting any ~{tilde} key keybinds?
any way to get it working, ?
becuase that is big off for me, im used to it sooo much
being former user of opera GX for over 2 year. yet i want to make a switch due to privacy issues.!
yet i can also add chracter (not keybinds) to fullscreen dialog box image url)
i just want to add CTRL+~ 🥺
mib3berlin
@Omix1
Hi, I guess this is not possible, I need to hold Alt/Gr to get a ~ on all keyboards I ever use.
Do you have ~ as regular key?
@Omix1 You can add it by running this code in vivaldi's DevTool but I'm not sure if it will cause any problem
vivaldi.prefs.get('vivaldi.actions', (actions) => { const shortcuts = actions[0].COMMAND_FULLSCREEN.shortcuts; shortcuts.push('ctrl+`'); actions[0].COMMAND_FULLSCREEN.shortcuts = shortcuts; vivaldi.prefs.set({ path: 'vivaldi.actions', value: actions }); })
@tam710562 sorry i dont know if i m doing wrong or right !
can u assess me on this more?
@mib3berlin
my keybaord layout
and there is the key im talkign about
u can press it without Alt/Gr ` or ~ (with SHIFT)
Pesala Ambassador
@Omix1 Is it a dead key?
On my UK Enhanced keyboard, that key is used for typing accented characters:
Dead key ` followed by aeiou = àèìòù
Shift key followed by aeiou space = áéíóú ¬
AltgGr key = ¦
Tilde is also a dead key above # on the right of the keyboard:
~ followed by aeon space = ãẽõñ~
Since the ~ cannot be typed directly, it cannot be assigned to any command.
It is a known issue. I am not sure if there is any solution, other than assigning a different shortcut (F11 is the default).
@DoctorG said in Tilde hotkey:
VB-85778 "Can't assign the ` hotkey in US English Keyboard Layouts" -- Confirmed.
@Pesala said in Map "Ctrl+~" to Fullscreen keybind:
Is it a dead key?
Noo.
Since the ~ cannot be typed directly, it cannot be assigned to any command.
But i used the same keybiinds in Opera GX for the same
"CTRL+`"
image of Opera GX
@Omix1 said in Map "Ctrl+~" to Fullscreen keybind:
can u assess me on this more?
@Omix1 Have you tried restarting the browser?
THANKY YOU SOOO MUCH