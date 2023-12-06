Picture-in-Picture button isn't showing up, Possibly a bug
Picture-in-Picture button isn't showing up in any videos even though the toggle on settings is turned on and I already restarted the browser many times
mib3berlin
@daysofnil
Hi, cant reproduce it on Windows 11, Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47.
It looks like you use a YT extension, Enhancer?
Disable all extensions, close all tabs if possible, restart Vivaldi.
You can test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Yes looks like that was the problem. Thanks.