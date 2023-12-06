When do you think you can solve the crashing memory bug?
-
Some evil minded programmer of Vivaldi obviously inserted some fatal bug into the code about two years ago, causing Vivaldi to crash in certain circumstances? Other programmers in the company have not found the bug during these years.
The crash previously happened only, when the bookmarks file had swollen up to more than 2 GB. (!) Like an awkward virus. Now it also happens with bookmark file with size of about 500 kB.
Blocking complaints with a message "You do not have enough privileges for this action." will not help the users, who you are trying to betray. Understand that?
-
mib3berlin
@Liike
Hi, the bug can be solved if a user report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker with a crash log, Vivaldi create .dmp files.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Please add your Vivaldi user name to the report.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib