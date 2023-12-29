Switch between tabs
ErikOhlsen
Hi, on one of our iMacs, scrolling/switching between windows with command > and shift command doesn't work!
Why is that?
OakdaleFTL
Thank you, but because we work on all computer I would like to find out how I can get the one working like on all other iMac: command > and back shift > command.
OakdaleFTL
@ErikOhlsen Can you post a screenshot of your keyboard layout? (Using the Keyboard Viewer...)
What I'm wondering is if the keyboards you use have the ">" character/key available without the use of the shift key...
I'm sorry for late reply...
We us an Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad on both iMac. On my computer, where tab changing works, it is this (red)
On the other one (not working) I use the same keys, but it shows like this!?
I have no idea how to fix this, or what to google...