Stop other browsers from accessing / importing Vivaldi passwords and data
(This is a feature request) I'm not sure how to navigate to do that... I don't understand how browsers can import passwords from other browsers. We should have a process to protect this and all the other data stored within the browser. I don't trust Google or Microsoft enough to believe they won't snoop around for this information.
@mmason1 Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24238/master-password-protected-mode-to-protect-your-profile Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
