New instance should open in my current virtual desktop after 'PC restart'
-
aldahabi27
Hi,
When I have multiple virtual desktops and restart my pc, then open a new instance of Vivaldi, it opens in the last virtual desktop where it was running before the restart. This is so annoying as I want to open it in my current desktop that I am working at now. Kindly consider fixing this as it sometimes misses up everything (especially when I have 2 Vivaldi profiles that I use for different tasks)
Thank you!