Global Search / Keep Search Term when changing folders
-
Have a setting under Mail that keeps the search term intact when you switch folders, or where the search is global and includes all other folders/accounts in addition to the currently selected one.
This would IMHO be such a UI improvement because it prevents the user from having to enter the search term again if he realises that he's on the wrong folder account, OR if Vivaldi doesn't show any results because it limits the search to the selected folder only.
Happy upvoting!