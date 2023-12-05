Solved mail is gone, where to look for
hello
I just received a mail but I can't find it in mail, wether the all inbox nor in the mailaccount specific inbox.
I logged into the webfrontend and there I can see the mail
the mail status shows me, that the mail should be in the inbox and via the status I can open the mail
after I updated to the latest snapshot I rebuild the maildatabase last friday. and after that I received already the last 2 mails.
any hints?
Windows 10 22H2 Snapshot 6.5.3206.24
@derDay said in mail is gone, where to look for:
Data\default\MailDB file in my profile folder?
Exactly.
It depends what you have activated in Unread, I use custom folders and have activate this.
In All Messages all is activated by default.
@derDay
Hi, did you delete the file MailDB in your profile, start Vivaldi and rebuild database again?
But this should not change the visibility of All Messages, if you search something don't use Unread but All Messages.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said
did you delete the file MailDB in your profile
no, I only rebuild the database and after that, the mailsearch worked again (which didn't before). because of that I thought, that's sufficient. is it the
User Data\default\MailDBfile in my profile folder?
if you search something don't use Unread but All Messages.
that did the trick, thank you! now I see this mail within the results. but why isn't it shown in the inbox itself?
ohh, it's a mail from a mailing list Showing mailing lists shows the mail (and another one, which came in the last minutes)
ok, problem solved but found another bug, but that's something for another thread
