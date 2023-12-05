hello

I just received a mail but I can't find it in mail, wether the all inbox nor in the mailaccount specific inbox.

I logged into the webfrontend and there I can see the mail



the mail status shows me, that the mail should be in the inbox and via the status I can open the mail



after I updated to the latest snapshot I rebuild the maildatabase last friday. and after that I received already the last 2 mails.

any hints?

Windows 10 22H2 Snapshot 6.5.3206.24