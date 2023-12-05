Timeout after 5 days, e-Mail to potential employer never reached them
jahsera Ambassador
Yesterday afternoon I got an E-Mail from Mail Delivery System [email protected]
for an e-Mail I sent Wed 29.11.2023 14:19.
This is the problem report:
Reporting-MTA: dns; smtp.vivaldi.net
X-Postfix-Queue-ID: C8CB9BD4A5
X-Postfix-Sender: rfc822; ###@vivaldi.net
Arrival-Date: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 13:18:45 +0000 (UTC)
Final-Recipient: rfc822; ###@products55.sapsf.eu
Original-Recipient: rfc822;###@products55.sapsf.eu
Action: failed
Status: 4.4.1
Diagnostic-Code: X-Postfix; connect to mail55b.sapsf.eu[34.107.26.181]:25:
Connection timed out
Nothing uncommon(In the world of SAP), except that it took Vivaldi Mail servers 5 days and 1 hour to inform me about the fact.
This could cost me the job I am trying to get as a Systems Engineer/Network admin and I am very disheartened that this is due to Vivaldi's E-Mail system which I trusted a lot.
For these important types of e-mail, please use Webmail first.
@vivaldi.net is not positively listed on many other mail-servers. So your mail might end in a SPAM-folder.
It is not easy to get a good reputation for 'your mail server'.
Please use your mail account at vivaldi.net first for less important mails.
edwardp Ambassador
A 4.4.1 error indicates the recipient host (in this case mail55b.sapsf.eu) was not responding.
Five days is actually the standard for Internet e-mail delivery. So it would appear that Vivaldi's server correctly stopped trying to send the e-mail after five days.