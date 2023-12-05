Yesterday afternoon I got an E-Mail from Mail Delivery System [email protected]

for an e-Mail I sent Wed 29.11.2023 14:19.

This is the problem report:

Reporting-MTA: dns; smtp.vivaldi.net

X-Postfix-Queue-ID: C8CB9BD4A5

X-Postfix-Sender: rfc822; ###@vivaldi.net

Arrival-Date: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 13:18:45 +0000 (UTC)

Final-Recipient: rfc822; ###@products55.sapsf.eu

Original-Recipient: rfc822;###@products55.sapsf.eu

Action: failed

Status: 4.4.1

Diagnostic-Code: X-Postfix; connect to mail55b.sapsf.eu[34.107.26.181]:25:

Connection timed out

Nothing uncommon(In the world of SAP), except that it took Vivaldi Mail servers 5 days and 1 hour to inform me about the fact.

This could cost me the job I am trying to get as a Systems Engineer/Network admin and I am very disheartened that this is due to Vivaldi's E-Mail system which I trusted a lot.