How to get the most out of Vivaldi?
Just like the title, I was wondering how everyone is getting the most out of Vivaldi? I'm a brand new user on Mac OS and have been trying to find my groove with the browser. What features do you use and rely on most and what features tend to go underused? What is the benefit of Panels vs Tiling? How do you minimize CPU uptake and keep things running smoothly?
Any general advice would be great!
Welcome to the forum!
Everyone seems to use Vivaldi in a different way, and that is really the core strength - make it yours rather than trying to mimic someone else's setup.
A very good resource is https://tips.vivaldi.net/ - scroll down the first page to the tag cloud to find tips that are about some topics you are most interested in.
I have a very nonstandard way of using Vivaldi in the sense that I have not customized it too much. I don't use bookmarks other than what is on one of my four speeddials. The main customization I have done is to place custom buttons on the panel bar, so I effect I have merged the bookmarks bar and the panel bar in one. I also placed the screenshot, tiling and settings buttons from the status bar on the panel bar and have the status bar off.
On my panels I have my music app, a messenger, my photos hosted on my NAS, syncthing, my home automation dashboard.
Features that are underrated and that you should try to get used to are mouse gestures and quick commands. Other than that, play with tab features like tab stacks, and make Vivaldi yours by customizing it. There is a great video that shows what can be done, find some clues there https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/customizations/explore-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-the-vivaldi-browser/
Finally, I use mail, calendar and RSS, which is my primary interest for Vivaldi's further development.
Welcome aboard! There's not one way to get the most out Vivaldi. There's probably more like a million - a different way for each user.
Things that make my workflow smoother and more efficient include having icons-only on my bookmarks bar. vertical tabs on the right (with two-level tab stacks), a few pinned tabs that are always there, almost all settings and option buttons moved to the address bar. I also use the built-in mail client for six email accounts, so that mail and the web are always visible for me.
Some users couldn't live without tiled tabs. I pretty much never use that function. Same with feeds. Don't use them, don't need them. Notes are incredibly important for some users. I pretty much don't use them. Some users save tons of sessions. I don't save any - at least not at the moment. Reading list? Don't need it. Once in a while the Window panel will come in handy, but it doesn't figure prominently into my workflow. Some people use it almost exclusively, instead of tabs. I have a couple of mouse gestures I use all the time, and some users rely constantly on ten or twelve different ones.
There's no way I could imagine what your optimum use pattern would be, but chances are, if you can think of it, you can do it in Vivaldi. And that's it's charm. It's not for everyone. It's just for you...whoever you are.