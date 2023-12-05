Welcome to the forum!

Everyone seems to use Vivaldi in a different way, and that is really the core strength - make it yours rather than trying to mimic someone else's setup.

A very good resource is https://tips.vivaldi.net/ - scroll down the first page to the tag cloud to find tips that are about some topics you are most interested in.

I have a very nonstandard way of using Vivaldi in the sense that I have not customized it too much. I don't use bookmarks other than what is on one of my four speeddials. The main customization I have done is to place custom buttons on the panel bar, so I effect I have merged the bookmarks bar and the panel bar in one. I also placed the screenshot, tiling and settings buttons from the status bar on the panel bar and have the status bar off.

On my panels I have my music app, a messenger, my photos hosted on my NAS, syncthing, my home automation dashboard.

Features that are underrated and that you should try to get used to are mouse gestures and quick commands. Other than that, play with tab features like tab stacks, and make Vivaldi yours by customizing it. There is a great video that shows what can be done, find some clues there https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/customizations/explore-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-the-vivaldi-browser/

Finally, I use mail, calendar and RSS, which is my primary interest for Vivaldi's further development.