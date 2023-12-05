Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Greetings
How do I line up my custom thumbnails of the "Speed Dials"? Simply applying the image will not align the text or icon to the center. I can't seem to configure the positionings. Please do aid.
Thank ya
