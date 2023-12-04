Workspaces aren't saving :loudly_crying_face:
Under certain circumstances... here's one more.
So, on my Win11 laptop, I just updated Vivaldi.... and on restart, the main profile that was also opened at the time of the start of the install - the profile that had to shut down to complete the install - lost all of it's Workspace tabs.
![screenshot of the Workspaces pull down menu showing zero tabs for 5 workspaces setup over a month ago.]( image url)
Not dire, but frustrating and counter productive.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ffeecce856716d84d467e6106d88448ad58dab55
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2715)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\pauln\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
mib3berlin
@niphead
Hi, know this does not help you but I use a internal nightly build, update 3-4 times a week and never lost any workspaces.
Do you have more than one window open during the update?
Check the windows panel trash bin if the closed tabs are there.
Cheers, mib