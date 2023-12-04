**Workspaces aren't saving **

Under certain circumstances... here's one more.

So, on my Win11 laptop, I just updated Vivaldi.... and on restart, the main profile that was also opened at the time of the start of the install - the profile that had to shut down to complete the install - lost all of it's Workspace tabs.

![screenshot of the Workspaces pull down menu showing zero tabs for 5 workspaces setup over a month ago.]( image url)

Not dire, but frustrating and counter productive.

About Vivaldi copy + paste follows

Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision ffeecce856716d84d467e6106d88448ad58dab55

OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2715)

JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\pauln\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Variations Seed Type Null

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e