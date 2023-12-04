I've been running into this on occasion over the past month or so, where individual entries in my typed history in the address bar for sites I frequently visit inexplicably vanish from the suggestion field, forcing me to retype the URLs to get them back in the address bar history, Google the sites if I don't remember the whole URL, or go to a different address on the same base domain and re-navigate to the missing page instead of going right to it by typing a keyword in the address bar.

Most of the time, the missing suggestions are still in my full browser history, but I've been reluctant to search for & click on them there, as that ends up highlighting that URL in my history feed which results in the History tab bringing that selection up every time I bring up my History, even if it's days or weeks later, instead of defaulting to the top of the list or the most recent entries, and I have yet to figure out how to get it to stop doing that aside from limiting my History feed to only the past day (which is inconvenient for me), or just never clicking anything in my history - this is a side issue, however, to the main issue I'm posting about and actually want to figure out.

I've tried Googling about this weird, address bar history disappearing issue, and can't find anything specifically about it or if other people have run into it. Has anyone else had this happen, especially lately? Any ideas of what might be causing it, or how to fix the issue?

(For the record, restarting Vivaldi or my computer does not solve it, nor does updating the browser; from off-hand memory, the browser's updated itself two or three times since I started having this issue, and I'm still having it.)