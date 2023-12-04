@nazmulridoy

Hi, there are some reports about Omnibox extensions are not working in Vivaldi, Raindrop is one of them.

Many Chrome extensions are not work in Vivaldi but they should not crash Vivaldi.

Please report this to the bug tracker with a crash log.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib