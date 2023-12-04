In the last two snapshots I've experienced the following:

Research a subject; find '// save multiple sites, each in their own tab

Save tabs as session '// workspace

Go on to another project; later in the day

Open the original project workspace '// session

un-stack tabs (approx 6-7 tabs)

click on tab #1, browser displays page

click on tab #2, bowser displays page

blah, blah

click on tab #6, site, browser does not display page

blah, blah

I cannot understand why Vivaldi is displays some pages but not others.

Anyone? TIA