Browser Sites Don't Open in Tabs
-
In the last two snapshots I've experienced the following:
Research a subject; find '// save multiple sites, each in their own tab
Save tabs as session '// workspace
Go on to another project; later in the day
Open the original project workspace '// session
un-stack tabs (approx 6-7 tabs)
click on tab #1, browser displays page
click on tab #2, bowser displays page
blah, blah
click on tab #6, site, browser does not display page
blah, blah
I cannot understand why Vivaldi is displays some pages but not others.
Anyone? TIA
-
@janrif said in Browser Sites Don't Open in Tabs:
click on tab #6, site, browser does not display page
What does this mean? What do you see? Any error message, a dead canary, a blank page, what?
As always, a screenshot or screen recording would help clarify things.
- Always the same site/tab, in that case what site?
- Or just some random site?
- Have you been able to reproduce in a clean profile?
- In case this is a regression in 6.5 - Have you been able to reproduce in 6.4 Stable (clean profile)?
- You say "un-stack" tabs but at no point previous do you stack them. Is the stacking important to recreate the issue?