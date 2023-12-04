Blocking ads by default has been a godsend and makes using the web so much easier. I don't know if these next two categories are possible to block, but they certainly are a major annoyance (attention web designers!)

The first is the video player that follows you all over the page. Sometimes it is an ad, often not. Trying to find the close button on these little suckers is a pain because they move every time you scroll around the page. Would be great if they were closed automatically or at least be able right click on them and close them by default on that site in the future.

The other annoyance (again, attention web designers!) is the pop up that begs you to subscribe to the author's newsletter/YouTube Channel/Xhitter feed/Whatever before you even get three words into the content. This particular kind of thing, I would say could be killed 100% of the time, if I want to follow the author in some way, I am sure I can find it.

Thanks!