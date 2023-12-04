I'm running Vivaldi on my Pixel 6. Sometimes when I am browsing google news and click a link, the link is opened in a new Vivaldi window instead of as a tab in the current window.

It is insanely complicated to get rid of the new window. Also I can't imagine a single reason why I would want multiple Vivaldi windows on a phone. That's what tabs and tab stacks are for, what possible use could this have other than annoying the hell out of users?

How do I completely and entirely forever disable this "feature?" Or at a minimum set it so that a new windows can ONLY be created by me manually, no link from anything should ever open in a new Vivaldi window without my explicit request to do so on my phone.