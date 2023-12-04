How do I disable multiple windows?
-
I'm running Vivaldi on my Pixel 6. Sometimes when I am browsing google news and click a link, the link is opened in a new Vivaldi window instead of as a tab in the current window.
It is insanely complicated to get rid of the new window. Also I can't imagine a single reason why I would want multiple Vivaldi windows on a phone. That's what tabs and tab stacks are for, what possible use could this have other than annoying the hell out of users?
How do I completely and entirely forever disable this "feature?" Or at a minimum set it so that a new windows can ONLY be created by me manually, no link from anything should ever open in a new Vivaldi window without my explicit request to do so on my phone.
-
mib3berlin
@Fianor
Hi, I test the first 4 links on news.google.com and Vivaldi open a new tab or open the link in the existing tab, no new window.
This was Reuters, NYT, NBC Sports and VentureBeat.
To my knowledge this is a Android feature, do other Chromium browser the same?
User with 500+ tabs on mobile like the feature very much.
There are two ways to close a second window, open the app viewer and close it or open Change to other window in Vivaldi and close it from there.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.103 Stable
-
As I said, it's not every site that opens in a new window, most open correctly in new tabs of the existing window. However occasionally it opens a new window. I have only experienced it happening from Google news links. This new window will have 2 tabs, the newly opened one and my default homepage. Transferring the new tab to the "Existing" window, is generally simple and works. However then trying to kill the "new" window with only my homepage doesn't always work.
More importantly I don't EVER want it to open a new window for any reason. I will NEVER ask Vivaldi to open a new window on my phone. I can not fathom a single reason for this feature to exist. And no, it is not an android feature, it's a feature they mentioned adding to Vivaldi somewhat recently.
I simply want it turned off as it has no function on my phone beyond annoying me.
-
mib3berlin
@Fianor
There is no setting for this.
I open links up to 25 tabs, no new window appear, I cant reproduce this.
May other user can.
Cheers, mib