Vivaldi restart, all tabs are gone
yesterday i tried with a second vivaldi window.
Today I opened vivaldi again. Only one window openend and all my tabs from my first window were gone.
Where are the tabs?
Where can I find the tabs again?
mib3berlin
@tadeus915
Hi, this happen if you close your first window and the the second, for example.
The tabs should be in the windows panel trash bin.
Cheers, mib
Thank you very much.
There is a complete folder with 150 tabs in trash bin.
DoctorG Ambassador
@tadeus915 Loss of tabs display does not happen if you "close" Vivaldi with Menu Exit.