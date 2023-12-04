[BUG] Extension icons are multiplicating
-
Don't know when it happens, but after some time some extension's icon start multiplicating intensivly (I never see when it's multiplicating, it looks like it gets many copies just in one tick). It also can multiplicate several icons instead of just one (below is different cases screenshots)
It's also multiplicating +1 each time I hide some extension icon
-
mib3berlin
@TuTAH
Hi, some user report this but it is caused by one of your extensions.
Please search the forum, I cant at moment.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90075/problem-with-extension-menu-view/9?_=1701673960280