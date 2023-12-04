Not receiving mail from reputable companies, filters not helping
I can't receive emails to reset my password for my internet provider ( one.nz ) or my bank ( bnz.co.nz ) , filters haven't helped.
I called my banks phone support and changed the registered email to my gmail address and everything works without any issues. Will do that to my internet provider today. Unfortunate.
Is there anything I can do that will allow me to continue using Vivaldi webmail?
Thanks for your time.
Some providers won't mail to vivaldi.net. I don't know why. I think microsoft is one of them.
A workaround, at gmail you could set up a forwarding rule.
@paul1149 Thanks for the reply. Does Vivaldi developers, management (etc) know that? It means you can't use Vivaldi webmail for anything important, you don't know what it can receive and what it can't. It's more of a novelty.
I seem to be able to receive news letters and emails from staff at @one.nz and @bnz.co.nz domains. But not password reset emails. Wouldn't that mean it's more likely to be Vivaldi rejecting them? Detecting them as spam or malicious for some reason?
mib3berlin
@andrenz
Hi, as far as I know Vivaldi contact Microsoft but they simply ignore this.
Most companies have a trusted mail server lists, if you are not on this lists, mails were rejected to even send.
Even my provider Freenet, one of the biggest in Germany, cant get mails from a company I use.
I have to use my Yahoo account, bah.
Cheers, mib
@andrenz said in Not receiving mail from reputable companies, filters not helping:
I seem to be able to receive news letters and emails from staff at @one.nz and @bnz.co.nz domains. But not password reset emails. Wouldn't that mean it's more likely to be Vivaldi rejecting them? Detecting them as spam or malicious for some reason?
I try to ask internally our Vivaldi server admin.
//EDIT: Done.
@andrenz The sending mail server is misconfigured.
They need to fix their setup!
When the sending server knock at door of Vivaldi mail server, it does not send its correct servername, it can not be found in DNS, and Vivaldi mail server rejects such as spammers use fake mail servers.
From is [email protected]; but server says it is fwdsmtp2-ftc-akl.iqhive.com or fwdsmtp1-wtc-wlg.iqhive.com which can not be resolved.
Not Vivaldi's fault when mailserver are not using standards.
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin Gugl does not accept mails from servers with unresolvable hostnames.
I guess Gugl has a own Allowlist paid by companies as customers.
All this big mail providers are crap if they use a strange blocklist or spam filter techniques for paying spammers.
@DoctorG said in Not receiving mail from reputable companies, filters not helping:
@andrenz The sending mail server is misconfigured.
They need to fix their setup!
When the sending server knock at door of Vivaldi mail server, it does not send its correct servername, it can not be found in DNS, and Vivaldi mail server rejects such as spammers use fake mail servers.
From is [email protected]; but server says it is fwdsmtp2-ftc-akl.iqhive.com or fwdsmtp1-wtc-wlg.iqhive.com which can not be resolved.
Not Vivaldi's fault when mailserver are not using standards.
This reminds of something I read regarding the original Microsoft Edge years ago, it wasn't displaying some big, mainstream websites correctly and Chrome/Chromium was. An Edge developer basically said "Edge displays correctly written CSS (or JavaScript, whatever it was) correctly the websites need to fix there code."
Like does Vivaldi webmail want to be technically correct or do they want a usable product?
I don't mean this to be rude, I appreciate the hard work Vivaldi puts into there webmail service, just trying to explain the predicament I/people are in.
@andrenz I've had the problem a couple of times, and opted to use my old gmail address for those sites. Not ideal, but it is what it is. Still, almost all the time the V webmail works great. I monitor the gmail account in the browser, so it's not a problem, or I would have set up a Forwarding rule as I suggested here.