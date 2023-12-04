I can't receive emails to reset my password for my internet provider ( one.nz ) or my bank ( bnz.co.nz ) , filters haven't helped.

I called my banks phone support and changed the registered email to my gmail address and everything works without any issues. Will do that to my internet provider today. Unfortunate.

Is there anything I can do that will allow me to continue using Vivaldi webmail?

Thanks for your time.