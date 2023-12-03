Vivaldi not opening
Uninstalled it, installed again. Still not opening.
Happened overnight without updates.
Start from a fresh profile, an uninstall does nothing and the application itself is not your issue. Maybe your session got corrupted.
SereneSorcerer
Sometimes, residual files from the previous installation can cause issues. You can try removing any leftover files from Vivaldi in your Library folder. To do this:
Open Finder.
Click on 'Go' in the menu bar, then 'Go to Folder'.
Type ~/Library/Application Support/ and find the Vivaldi folder, then delete it. Be cautious with this step, as it will remove all your Vivaldi data, including bookmarks and settings.