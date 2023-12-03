@mikeyb2001 This is a known issue. It is related to recurring events, especially long running and / or those with many exceptions or changes. Most common with Google calendars it seems, but that may be just because Google is the most commonly used server.

We have never been able to reproduce the problem properly to fix the bug(s) but I am currently working on one bug I did find which does cause duplicates but hardly could explain so many as you have. Also plan to make some changes which I hope will help, but that is just a theory for now.

Thanks for taking the time to report your problems. It is very valuable for us and appreciated.

Kv. Eggert