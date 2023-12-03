Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
メール機能の話なのですが、認証メカニズムがPLAIN固定になっていて、CRAM-MD5のみのメールサーバーに対して認証できないという問題に直面しました。
サーバー側で暫定的にPLAINを受け入れるように変更しましたが、認証メカニズムの設定ってありませんよね…?
あと、受信側でStartTLS使う設定も。
Harukamy☆
