Vivaldi crashing upon startup
So I just updated Vivaldi with today's (?) release. File properties report version 6.5.3206.24.
At every restart it crashes immediately. Any ideas what I can do? Restarting my laptop didn't fix anything - Vivaldi just lasted for a couple more seconds before crashing.
Windows 11 Pro, 23H2 22635.2776
EDIT yeah, from what I see in the comments on the release page I'm not the only one...
mib3berlin
@gryzor
Hi, this is the snapshot (Beta) build of Vivaldi.
This sounds like broken startup session files, you can test this with moving the two Sessions folders from you profile to a save place.
The default profile is in \App Data\Vivaldi\ and called "Default".
If Vivaldi start you have a running browser but lost all your tabs/workspaces.
If you use sync you can open all tabs from the sync server.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Yup, am in the progress of copying my entire Default Profile directory directory. However other users on the release page say it's probably an extension issue...
EDIT no, removing the Session files did not help
RadekPilich
Same here, I've already experienced this some time ago with a different update.
Try running vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions
Works in my case.
Unfortunately, I forgot how to find and disable the broken extension
mib3berlin
@gryzor @RadekPilich
Hi, if you use a second device with sync and this start you can disable extensions there, extensions get disabled on all other devices.
I am not sure if sync is fast enough at start but you can try to start with
--disable-extensions, then without.
This should work with a second install too, I have at least 2-3 versions of Vivaldi installed.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin good tip actually! Sadly I don't have a second device to try it... But yes, using the argument to disable extensions allows Vivaldi to start.
mib3berlin
@gryzor
Install stable, do you have the snapshot build synced?
If no I am not sure you can mange this, I have to think about for some time.
At least you can run Vivaldi at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin yeah it's synced and I've got a profile backup too, but I think I'll just wait for the next snapshot, hopefully they'll fix it...
Oh wait, or do you mean to install the stable alongside the snapshot so that I sync the extensions from there?
RadekPilich
@mib3berlin What I don't understand is this - how can I run Vivaldi in a way that disables all extensions but keeps the extensions part of the browser active, so that I can troubleshoot and enable extensions one by one?
When running with --disable-extensions, I can run the browser fine, but I cannot do anything with extensions there to make it possible to run the standard instance of Vivaldi afterwards with user disabled extensions.
@RadekPilich yeah that would be a good feature indeed...
That said, if several users are experiencing crashes and if it's down to extensions indeed then it must be a popular extension?
mib3berlin
Hm, no idea if this work.
Install stable as standalone on Windows, not needed on Linux, it is independent.
Make a backup of you profile or better the User Data folder, on Linux .config/vivaldi.
Start Vivaldi snapshot with
--disable-extensionsactivate sync.
Start Vivaldi stable and sync, check if the extensions installed but disabled.
You should always have a tab open with vivaldi://sync-internals.
Trigger a sync updated after you change somethiing wut the button Trigger GetUpdate.
Cheers, mib
I use only 3 extensions, user with 10+ get problems sooner or later anyway.