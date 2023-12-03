@nomadic Early this morning as I was checking my email for the last time, I saw that I had gotten a message regarding my questions about Vivaldi. I read your message and thought I must be dreaming.

Your precise answers to my questions with explanations and solutions were, quite simply, remarkable. I am 79 and an American, where most of my friends of this generation don't know the difference between texting and email, sorry to say.

I have worked around computers since the 1980s and am lucky. They not only don't scare me (as they do my poor old pals), but I enjoy trying all kinds of new things. I had a lot of fun--and a real adventure--with VirtualBox.

I wanted to try a new browser on my Mac (High Sierra, 10.13), which is so old that it's tough to find new programs/apps for it. Your suggestion for getting back the "Welcome" page for Vivaldi helped greatly.

I had to go to settings to get the horizontal file menu, which for some reason is not standard on the Mac OS, as you stated. It should be . . .

As you know, this country is struggling in times of great division. My explanation is that, "We are knee-deep in stupid." When I got your detailed, competent reply, I hoped that you might be somewhere in this country. But I have the distinct feeling you are not. If you could, let me know. Just in case you ARE in this country, it would help restore a modicum of hope.

Long-winded, I know. I promise to be more brief if you respond. I would give you my email but it's probably against the rules. But if not, tell me it's okay, I will gladly supply it.

Gratitude is a wonderful thing! Thank you, Nomadic.

Bobbie