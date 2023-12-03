No choice of the three levels
When I first got Vivaldi for my Mac (High Sierra), I chose the "basic" mode. When I got it for Windows 10, I chose the the highest mode. That worked well. I could not get back to the initial page when I uninstalled and reinstalled on my Mac. Could you tell me if it's possible to get a second chance to choose at which level one uses Vivaldi? Also, I could not get a horizontal "file menu" bar on any of the versions.
I think it's a great browser but I'm frustrated I can't reinstall on the Mac and choose the level. Also, to have this on the first page, at that point I had no idea which to choose. I think you should have an option that's obvious for a way to go back and choose one of the three levels.
@Bobbitz The 3 levels are only shortcuts to choosing batches of settings that can all be adjusted with individual items on the settings pages. So they aren't strictly necessary, since they are just a starting point, but if you want to go through the onboarding process again, you can type
vivaldi://welcome/into the address field.
I don't have a Mac, but doesn't the OS handle the horizontal menu by default? On other OSs, like Windows, you can go to
vivaldi://settings/appearance/and change the
Menu Positionoption to
Horizontal.
When you uninstall, there should be an option to remove profile data. Otherwise, the profile is left behind, so when you reinstall without removing the data, you are still using the original user profile data from the first install.
OakdaleFTL
Also, you can create multiple profiles — each of which, at creation, offer the three levels ... which have changed recently:
@Bobbitz said in No choice of the three levels:
Also, to have this on the first page, at that point I had no idea which to choose. I think you should have an option that's obvious for a way to go back and choose one of the three levels.
Help menu > Vivaldi Welcome Tour
All it does is:
- Change tracker/blocker level (Settings > Privacy & Security)
- Let you import data (File menu > Import...)
- Choose a theme (Settings > Themes)
- Choose tab layout (Settings > Tabs)
- Enable the Mail/Calendar client (Settings > General/Mail/Calendar/RSS)
I usually just do a Ctrl+W and change stuff I need later.
OakdaleFTL
While I hadn't noticed the change, it makes good sense to me to offer Mail Client & Calendar or not... Truth be told, I don't even remember what the "bare bones" option did without!
@OakdaleFTL Thanks! This forum knocks me out in that people are so competent and generous. I'm getting there with Vivaldi.
SereneSorcerer
Open Vivaldi and go to the settings or preferences menu. In many browsers, this can usually be accessed through an icon in the upper right corner or through a menu option. Once in settings, look for an option related to the user interface or experience level. Vivaldi might have this under a general or appearance tab.
-
OakdaleFTL
@SereneSorcerer The option to activate the Mail Client, Feeds and Calendar are there.
I'd assumed what the OP meant was this:
This has lately been simplified... (see above)