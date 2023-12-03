goodness me vivaldi, how much did this sponsorship cost you?
epic product placement!
mib3berlin
@ybjrepnfr
Haha, nice find.
Nope, if the Vivaldi team are aware of it they can get money.
@ybjrepnfr Someone's eyes are too big
Video url and timestamp?
That’s clearly not the Vivaldi logo. And if anything the Doctor would have to pay Vivaldi for the usage, it’s a bad show.
edit: @consonantaccident
@TbGbe no, that was last week's episode, with
the meep.
@ybjrepnfr Ah well, I don't have iPlayer access
So I got it
elsewhere- here's a better quality:
You can clearly see it's just the angle playing a trick.
Would've been cool though
@Pathduck yes, i knew that [having watched the full ep, twice], but nonetheless in the still-pic i posted, the light-trick & view angle is such that it instantly grabbed my attention as a pseudo snappie logo.
btw, just in case possibly
nobodyrealised, i did not for one second seriously think some sponsorship nor ad deal had happened; my thread title was intended to be heavily [& obviously] ironic.
prolly that's the price one pays for being just a noob here, peeps don't yet grasp one's warped humour
@ybjrepnfr That's me - breaking everyone's hopes and imaginations on the cold hard rocks of logic
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck That is in reality a hook, for wardrobe, the Doctor's, in the TARDIS.
@ybjrepnfr When you think no one gets you but instead you don’t get anybody else ^^
@luetage by the law of mathematical commutation, tis identical.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@ybjrepnfr
This was certainly not cheap for Vivaldi.
But, as you can see, it was once again worth it for Vivaldi.
Vivaldi does this, undercover, more often.
But only the sighted can see
professor emeritus anne elk told me that she has another theory. ahem, ahemhemhem. she said that, ahem, vivaldi only paid for the frames between 02:52 & 03:00 to be replaced with the snappie logo, which is why in all subsequent parts of the video it's clearly just the boring inverted triangle.
apparently she also has theories regarding grassy knolls, & moon landings.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@ybjrepnfr
2:52 to 3:00, CET (MEZ)? ?
@ingolftopf those are the timestamps in the video; mm:ss.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@ybjrepnfr
The question was not meant seriously.