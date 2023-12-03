I love Vivaldi on Android, not so much Windows
The Android version of Vivaldi is amazing. Hands down the best Android browser. Has everything you need; bottom url bar, dark mode for webpages, customizable ad-blocker with custom lists. It's also fast and bugfree.
I just wish I could start using the Windows-version as well, but it's not adapted to laptops imo. No swipe-gestures for back/foward on touchpad. Somehow also webpages scroll in 60hz on my 90hz screen. Drains a lot more battery then Windows Edge.
If some of those things would be fixed, I would be all-in on Vivaldi.
@karvagear said in I love Vivaldi on Android, not so much Windows:
No swipe-gestures for back/foward on touchpad.
If you have a Windows Precision Touchpad, then you can fairly easily work around this. (In my case, my touchpad originally used ELAN drivers, but I replaced them with the Windows driver.)
In
Touchpadsettings under the
Devicessection of Windows settings, You can find an option called
Advanced gesture configurationin the column to the right.
You can then set either a 3 finger or 4 finger swipe to do forward/backward navigation. I set it to up and down swipes to preserve the original program switching of left/right.
Image showing my settings
While it isn't the 2 finger swipe to the side that you are used to, it is fairly easy to adjust to. As an added benefit, you can navigate forward/back while pinch zoomed in. It also works in most programs. I particularly enjoy using it with file explorer.