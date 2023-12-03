Vivaldi doesn't start in Fedora following latest snapshot
After latest snapshot upgrade in Fedora 37, the Vivaldi image appears in the bottom panel of running programs, as if it is starting, but then disappears and doesn't start.
(Note: could it also be related to computer shutting down when battery runs out? Which it does from time to time and Vivaldi permission to remove something, what was it, configuration, when started again?)

@LaughingCoyote
Hi, if this happen again check if a Vivaldi process is still running, then Vivaldi cant start.
If the system shut down this process should be closed, except it switch to hibernate and does not wake up correctly.
I use hibernate to Ram and this work fine on Opensuse, I use it all day.
The worst case is a broken startup session, rename your profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi
or start Vivaldi from a terminal with
--user-data-dir="/tmp/VIV-TEST" &
It start Vivaldi with a temporary profile in /tmp
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I took short cut and removed the "Vivaldi-snapshot" file from the home/{user name}/.config/ folder to reset Vivaldi.
Syncing my various settings, passwords, bookmarks, notes etc. from the cloud was much easier than spending time figuring out what had happened and how to fix it.