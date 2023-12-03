Workspaces in Panel
It would be nice to have individual workspace buttons in the panel, instead of a dropdown
mib3berlin
@Darren23
Hi, we have some requests for workspace buttons but they have 0-2 user votes.
As you can add your own buttons for much everything in Vivaldi I don't think this will be implemented native from the Vivaldi team.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/how-to/pawel-shows-you-how-to-play-with-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-vivaldi/
Search for existing requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=workspace &minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib