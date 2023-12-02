Keyboard shortcut to Vivaldi Mail Tab
Hello!
As far as I have found there's only the shortcut Shift+Ctrl+M, which opens mail panel.
But unfortunately for me, what I really use is the Mail tab, which is opened when selecting "Unread mails" on the panel.
Is there any shortcut to that page?
Also, Unrelated, is there a way to change my signature when sending emails? Not really into saying everytime to my boss that i did used vivaldi to mail him hah
mib3berlin
@LassIV
Hi and no, there is no shortcut for this.
A quick way to open mail is using the mail icon > Open Mail.
This open the mail panel too but you cam disable it in the mail settings.
Same for the signature, click in the signature field, Space key, Backspace.
Cheers, mib