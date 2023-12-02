Hello!

As far as I have found there's only the shortcut Shift+Ctrl+M, which opens mail panel.

But unfortunately for me, what I really use is the Mail tab, which is opened when selecting "Unread mails" on the panel.

Is there any shortcut to that page?

Also, Unrelated, is there a way to change my signature when sending emails? Not really into saying everytime to my boss that i did used vivaldi to mail him hah