Always open a specific tab in the workspace when opening Vivaldi
I have 3-4 workspaces. Whenever I close the browser using the red button in the top left corner of Vivaldi and then reopen it, Vivaldi always opens a specific tab in a specific workspace, even though I never had that workspace open before. It always, always opens that tab. Why have workspaces if they don't allow us to focus on the current work scenario? Why isn't the logic of opening based on the workspace from the previous window closure?
@ZH9 On a Mac, the red button only closes the window... Closing a window does not trigger a session save; but you can re-open the window you closed via the trash can icon.
@OakdaleFTL
Hello, I think you misunderstood me. I referred to the red button as the function to hide (⌘ H) the browser. What I meant was that I don't want to restore the closed tabs, but rather have the ability to return to the "workspace" I last used by default. Currently, Vivaldi opens with a fixed "workspace" every time, instead of the last closed/used "workspace".
@ZH9 Hiding Vivaldi minimizes the window/workspace to the dock...either as a new icon or, if you've selected the option (via System Prefs), into the already docked icon.
Recalling (unhiding) it shouldn't change the focus it had when you minimized (hid) it.
You're right: I'm somewhat confused...
How exactly do you un-hide Vivaldi?
@OakdaleFTL I use ⌘+H to hide Vivaldi quite often. Unfortunately, Vivaldi only supports ⌘+M to minimize the window. For Mac, it simply moves the window to the left side of the screen (Stage manager). Vivaldi does not support the "hide" (⌘+H) shortcut operation, nor does it support custom shortcuts. After all, ⌘ and H keys are not close together.
@ZH9 I'm not that familiar with Stage Manager behavior — beyond what I've read. (Let me say, I don't want my desktop to mimic my phone!)
You say Vivaldi doesn't support hiding... That's obviously not true. What you must mean is that Stage Manager circumvents the conventional hiding of applications.
(I assume you're using Ventura or Sonoma, and I can't offer any advice about features peculiar to those OS's. My hardware is late-2012... )
What (might I ask) does your OS do when you hide -say- Mail or Photos or Books? And how do you un-hide them?
@OakdaleFTL Okay. Yes, I am the Sonoma system. Mail, Photos, Books, or any other app, when I hide them, they will minimize to the Dock bar. When I click on their icons in the Dock bar, they will restore to their previous state before being hidden.
@ZH9 Thank goodness! But isn't that what happens when you minimize a Vivaldi window?
@OakdaleFTL In general, I have a mouse gesture app that can achieve similar mouse functions as Vivaldi. I have set ⌘H as a downward gesture. However, since Vivaldi also has mouse functions to avoid conflicts, I disabled other mouse gesture functions when Vivaldi is open and only use the built-in ones in Vivaldi. But the problem is that Vivaldi can only use its built-in shortcuts (which do not include hiding or ⌘H functionality). Therefore, I can only achieve a similar window hiding function by clicking the red button in the top left corner of the screen. However, the problem goes back to the beginning of this post. I think the solution is to add keyboard/mouse gesture functionality to Vivaldi. Alternatively, optimize the restoration of the last opened workspace after closing the window with the red close button (which is currently a bug).
I can't help you. Unless you post some screenshots...
I just don't know what you're talking about. (I'd especially like to see that "red button" you're talking about... )
SereneSorcerer
From my experience, I can say that workspaces in Vivaldi are designed to help organize your browsing but may not necessarily dictate the startup behavior. If Vivaldi is set to open a particular set of tabs or a homepage, it might not remember the workspace context.
@OakdaleFTL You must open this Last Session before using the workspace. However, its startup behavior is actually a fixed session, regardless of whether this session is the last one.
So, does this "Last" refer to the last one in terms of sorting, rather than the one I last used?
My computer is not with me right now. I will record the screen for you when I go back today. Also, that red button is one of the red and green lights unique to Mac.
@SereneSorcerer However, Safari and the Chromium-based Edge browser both have similar workspace features, where they restore the “last used” workspace instead of a “fixed” one. This is more intuitive and in line with habits.
@ZH9 Certainly, if you prefer them, you should use them! If you don't like the way Vivaldi implements workspaces, you shouldn't use them.
BTW: The "red button" on a Mac window -when clicked- closes the window, no ifs ands or buts.
Windows and Linux are different...
@OakdaleFTL Of course. When Vivaldi has a bug, if you want to solve it, you should post it here; if you don't want to solve it, then cover your eyes.
@ZH9 I'm sorry if you thought my reply was merely snark... But if Vivaldi's workspaces work as advertised -but not as you'd like- that, to me, is not a bug.
You can make a feature request or file a bug report, of course. But you've given me nothing to work with: You're beating a dead horse!
(Yes, I'm tired and somewhat testy. Again: Apologies. Perhaps someone else can be of help...)