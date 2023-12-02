@ZH9 I'm not that familiar with Stage Manager behavior — beyond what I've read. (Let me say, I don't want my desktop to mimic my phone!)

You say Vivaldi doesn't support hiding... That's obviously not true. What you must mean is that Stage Manager circumvents the conventional hiding of applications.

(I assume you're using Ventura or Sonoma, and I can't offer any advice about features peculiar to those OS's. My hardware is late-2012... )

What (might I ask) does your OS do when you hide -say- Mail or Photos or Books? And how do you un-hide them?