Favicons not showing up in bookmarks.
-
My favicons not showing up after upgrading to newer version of Vivaldi. I see tons of similar posts some even older than 5 years without any kind of resolution.
Is this something Vivaldi team is incapable of tackling?
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ffeecce856716d84d467e6106d88448ad58dab55
OS Windows 10 Version 21H1 (Build 19043.1165)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\admin\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
tried restart and all that. Been over a month with this feature broken. If I go to netflix I don't get a favicon in tab either for example.
-
mib3berlin
@denymyxa
Hi, no issues with Favicons, not in bookmarks nor in tabs.
Maybe something s blocking this on your system, any third party security software?
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi, even it has work for Years before.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm very happy it's all working for you. All my favicons work just fine in Microsoft Edge and they were working fine before I updated Vivaldi.
"This happen often after an update of Vivaldi, even it has work for Years before." -- huh? I don't even know what to say to that.
-
mib3berlin
@denymyxa
Hm, this is my experience since Vivaldi 1.0.
Most issues are caused by extensions and third party security software not working after an update of Vivaldi.
Maybe other user have better ideas to help you.
Cheers, mib