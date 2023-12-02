Why should I be a Vivaldi guinea pig?
I installed version 6.4.something, which was marked as stable. But oops, the address bar is missing and the forum posts say it is not viewable. Fatal error. I'm willing to pay for a browser, but I'm not willing to be a guinea pig to whom you offer an actually untested version labeled Stable. Can you improve this? To restore the broken trust?
OakdaleFTL
I've never seen this, and I don't know of any forum posts referring to it.
There is a keyboard shortcut to toggle the User Interface (Address Bar, Tabs Bar and Status Bar) hidden/visible: ⌘ F10. (At least, on systems I''ve used. What macOS or OS X are you using?)