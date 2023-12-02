Unsolved asking about the stability of the "snapshot" release
incconutwo
hello, I asking about the bugs that are in the snapshot version of the browser, I have no problem with having some bug here and there( like win 11 beta) but not making the app unusable,
mib3berlin
@incconutwo
Hi, I use the snapshot on a daily basis and stable only for testing user issues.
You should use snapshot as standalone install, use sync to get it working and test it.
It is very stable for me.
Cheers, mib
incconutwo
@mib3berlin I can have the stable and snapshot version in the same pc ?
mib3berlin
@incconutwo
Yes but you need to use the standalone install or the snapshot install overwrite your stable which is not recommended.
I have sometime 3 or 4 different Vivaldi versions installed.
I exclusively run the snapshots, even with all my mail in it. I have backups but only one snapshot release way back was broken enough that I needed to use a stable build for a week or so. Sometimes you run into a minor issue that usually gets ironed out within the next few snapshot builds
@incconutwo Snapshots are usually quite stable... you must be very unlucky to have to app un-usable; also you can still update manually checking for any known issue in snapshot threads before updating.
