Solved 6.4.3160.47: Can not enable automatic download and update - Win 11 23H2
I have with my 6.4 Stable a weird issue on a local Windows 11 account with Vivaldi Settings.
I can not enable Automatic updates. The checkbox flickers on click and is back to unchecked.
In %TEMP% folder a vivaldi_installer.log exists with many entries like
[1202/163737.470:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163808.452:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163809.383:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163809.865:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163810.185:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005
I ran the installer with default settings (means is as "Install for User" with regular installation folder at C:\Users....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi).
Uninstall and/or Reinstall of Vivaldi and/or did not help to fix the updater issue.
And Windows Store Vivaldi 6.4 version had the same issue.
I do not run any security tools, Windows 11 Defender is the only one.
I had already reported to bug tracker, but want to know if any user has same issue.
I found the culprit, some old Vivaldi update must have broken the scheduler entry for these other Windows accounts. Strangeness, schdeuler entry was not listed for the user, only a Administrator account could list. But i never installed my Vivaldi as Administrator!
Perhaps a older Windows 11 bug or broken scheduler data.
Removing Vivaldi profile or deleting a Windows account + its data had no effects!
After i removed the broken scheduler entry using my Administrator account, i could add the update setting again.
Bad things happen.
@DoctorG
Hi, I have auto update enabled since ever for the stable/user install, I do this manually for my standalone installs.
I don't have such entries in the installer.log.
You mention a user account without password in the report, I can test this if needed. Is this a new Windows account?
I will try to remove Vivaldi and install it again with removing user data completely.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin For relatives/friends/guests i wanted a own new Windows account with a standard Vivaldi install.
@DoctorG
A clean install of Vivaldi 6.4 has the auto update already enabled.
Is this a Windows Guest account?
@DoctorG
OK, I create a new standard Windows user, install Vivaldi and the auto update check box is enabled by default.
This is on Windows 11 Pro developer:
No Windows Gast account, a regular Benutzer, not a Hauptbenutzer.
Checking with Admin account is nonsense for me because such install will always work.
Something is broken with the update notifier process, it could not add a task, the Windows Scheduler had no entry.
@mib3berlin My Build is 10.0.22631.2715
@mib3berlin Yes. Benutzer was the old wording from Windows 2000/XP/7.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hm, this work flawless for me, auto update is enabled after I install Vivaldi for this Test user without password.
