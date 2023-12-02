I have with my 6.4 Stable a weird issue on a local Windows 11 account with Vivaldi Settings.

I can not enable Automatic updates. The checkbox flickers on click and is back to unchecked.

In %TEMP% folder a vivaldi_installer.log exists with many entries like

[1202/163737.470:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163808.452:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163809.383:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163809.865:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005 [1202/163810.185:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(398)] ITaskFolder::RegisterTaskDefinition failed hr=0x80070005

I ran the installer with default settings (means is as "Install for User" with regular installation folder at C:\Users....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi).

Uninstall and/or Reinstall of Vivaldi and/or did not help to fix the updater issue.

And Windows Store Vivaldi 6.4 version had the same issue.

I do not run any security tools, Windows 11 Defender is the only one.

I had already reported to bug tracker, but want to know if any user has same issue.