Request for Drag-and-Drop Integration with Downloaded file
-
incconutwo
Dear Vivaldi users and developers, I'm reaching out to inquire about the feasibility of incorporating a drag-and-drop feature from the download manager to supported sites (e.g., VirusTotal). This addition would greatly save time by eliminating the need to manually search for files on the PC. Your consideration of this enhancement is much appreciated. Thank you!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@incconutwo Please vote for Drag and Drop in Download Panel.
-
mib3berlin
@incconutwo
Hi, there are many features missing in Vivaldi but not many requests are missing.
We have close to 6000 already and a page you can search for existing requests.
As workaround add chrome://downloads as web panel, from there you can drag and drop.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=drag&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
incconutwo
@mib3berlin ook ok thanks
-