Enhancing Vivaldi's User Experience: A Gesture for Quick Site Access
incconutwo
Hey Vivaldi user an dev !
Hope you're all having a fantastic day. I've been exploring recently the customizable wonders of our browser and stumbled upon a fantastic feature - gestures using the right mouse button. It's like magic; draw a figure, and your desired function springs to life.
Now, I'm posting this topic for requesting a gesture dedicated to opening a specific website.
What do you think from this small addition? Can we add a touch of personalized magic to our browsing experience? Looking forward to your thoughts and, hopefully, a future update with this nifty addition.
Cheers to making Vivaldi even more awesome! thanks devs
@incconutwo You can do this, though it might not be obvious:
- Go to settings > quick commands> command chains
- Create a new chain to open a new tab with a specific URL
- You can then assign this command chain as a mouse gesture
incconutwo
@LonM thank you very very quick respond,