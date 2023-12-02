Hey Vivaldi user an dev !

Hope you're all having a fantastic day. I've been exploring recently the customizable wonders of our browser and stumbled upon a fantastic feature - gestures using the right mouse button. It's like magic; draw a figure, and your desired function springs to life.

Now, I'm posting this topic for requesting a gesture dedicated to opening a specific website.

What do you think from this small addition? Can we add a touch of personalized magic to our browsing experience? Looking forward to your thoughts and, hopefully, a future update with this nifty addition.

Cheers to making Vivaldi even more awesome! thanks devs