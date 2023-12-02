Devtools keeps old URL
After accessing another site, Devtools window keeps displaying old URL on it's Title Bar.
Step by step:
- Open vivaldi.com
- Open Devtools as a window (undocked)
- Go to vivaldi.net in the same tab using link or Address Bar.
Just only URL in the Title Bar is wrong. Other elements are inspecting newer site properly.
I tested Chromium, but can't reproduce it.
Screenshot: after step-3, Vivaldi and Chromium
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Chromium 121.0.6162.0 (Developer Build) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3693)
If it's already reported, please let me know the VB-# number.
@Bukatsu I can confirm this bug. Could you please send it to the tracker?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB- or VAB-). Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Bukatsu Same issue with my internal 6.5.3208 Nightly.
