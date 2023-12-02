Bug ao tentar fazer login com google, sempre exibe uma tela about:blank
-
danrleyreply
tentei fazer login no hoppscotch e no mapa interativo do genshin impact
-
danrleyreply
ambos usam firebase
https://postwoman-api.firebaseapp.com...
https://genshin-impact.firebaseapp.com...
-
mib3berlin
@danrleyreply
Hi. only English in the international forum, please.
Bug when trying to log in with google, always displays an about:blank screen
This is Chrome
https://genshin-impact.firebaseapp.com/
Is working for me, it open the Google login page.
-