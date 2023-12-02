Hi there

Been having an intermittent problem lately with login pages on websites (social media, membership organizations etc).

When I go to the login page of a site that I have a saved password for, I tap username, and my login details popup. Usually I would tap the details and they would be automatically entered into the username and password fields.

Sometimes though, I tap and nothing is entered. Instead I can see the username and ******* (indicating password) have been copied to my clipboard. But it's not possible to paste from there into the relevant fields.

If I refresh the page it doesn't help, but if I close and reopen the Vivaldi app sometimes I can get it to work correctly.

Other times those same pages work fine for me

It's unclear if this is affecting just some types of pages or any sites with login forms, but it's certainly happening on a number of unrelated pages.

Sadly I can't share screenshots easily as it would share my login credentials for whichever site.

Is this a known issue? Haven't found it on forum but I miss things!

Thanks loads