URL Bar Remains at top in External Media Player of an Installed App
-
Can anyone suggest me how to remove the URL Bar as given in attachment. This URL Bar also remains in Fullscreen Mode.
Note that the media player shown here is from an app installed through Vivaldi Browser. I have not installed any extension and Vivaldi Browser is up-to date.
Thanks.
-
mib3berlin
@Pritam09
Hi, is this a PWA not regular Vivaldi window?
On which video page is this, the button show you have extensions:
I don't have this bar with a Youtube PWA, for example on Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47.
Cheers, mib
-
Yes its a PWA, Its actually a Media Player of an Online study Platform. And sorry for the confusion on Extensions, i have extensions that are not related to media players.
Thanks for your time.
-
mib3berlin
-
This post is deleted!
-
I tried to install the Media Player instead of the application and that fixed my issue. Thanks for your assistance.